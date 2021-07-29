Heyka's Highs & Lows

There is an air quality alert through tomorrow morning for most of Montana except the Kalispell area and northeast areas of the state. 

A few showers and thunderstorms extend from southwest to central Montana. 

Temperatures will fall through the 80s the next few hours. 

Monsoon moisture will continue to bring a few wet and dry storms to the state through the evening.   

A better chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and Monday. 

Otherwise, hot through the weekend with some cooling next week.  

Lows in the 60s, falling to the 50s and lower 60s next week. 

Highs in the 90s to near 100 through the weekend, falling to the 80s next week.

