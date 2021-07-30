An air quality alert until 9 am Saturday for parts of western and central Montana, including the Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman and Lewistown areas.
Smoke particulates are high.
Some improvement is expected this weekend as easterly winds will develop and usher most the smoke into Idaho, Washington and Oregon. A few thunderstorms are possible this evening, but they will be very isolated.
Temperatures falling from the 90s through the 80s and even into the 70s near the storms.
Big changes this weekend and next week across Montana.
It will be hot this weekend and then cooler air arrives Monday and next week.
A heat advisory Saturday for the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula and the Kootenai-Cabinet area west of Kalispell where temperatures will range from 100 to 109.
Monsoon moisture will increase across western Montana, with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms south of I-90.
This plume of moisture continues to increase with a good chance of showers and heavier thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening along the Highway #93 corridor, including the Missoula and Kalispell areas.
A flash flood watch is posted for the Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys and particularly the Bitterroot and Sapphire mountains.
Flooding would be most likely in burn scar areas with debris flows possible.
The rain pushes into central Montana Sunday night and Monday, including the Great Falls and Lewistown areas.
Unfortunately, northeast will escape most the rain, although chances increase later next week.
Lows in the 50s and 60s through the period.
Highs in the 90s and 100s Saturday, the upper 80s and 90s Sunday, falling to the 70s and 80s next week.
Normal highs are in the 80s.