There is enough moisture over Montana that a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible, mainly across southwest Montana through this evening and in central and eastern areas of the state Tuesday.
Otherwise, clear to partly cloudy.
A cold front will move into the region Wednesday night.
A few showers and thunderstorms mid-week.
Temperatures will turn cooler Thursday and Friday before getting hot again this weekend.
Lows in the 50s and 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s and 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping to the 80s Thursday and Friday.
Highs warm back to the 90s this weekend.