Most of the state is hot, except the northeast.
There will be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms across central and eastern Montana this evening and statewide tomorrow.
Some could be severe.
The main threat will be strong winds.
A cold front will usher cooler air into the state Thursday and Friday with a few more showers.
That won't last long, as hot weather returns for the weekend. Lows in the 50s and 60s.
Highs in the 90s Wednesday, falling to the upper 70s and 80s Thursday and Friday and then rising back to the 90s over the weekend.