A severe thunderstorm watch is posted until 11 pm for central and eastern Montana.
This includes the Helena, Great Falls, Lewistown and Jordan areas.
There have been several severe storms in this region.
The main impacts will be hail and strong winds.
Temperatures considerably vary depending on location of the storms versus sunny skies.
A storm system is combining with moisture to bring a good set up for strong showers and thunderstorms through the evening.
Slightly cooler air moves into the region with gusty winds and a few more showers Thursday and Friday.
Hot temperatures this weekend into next week.
Lows in the 50s and 60s.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s Thursday and Friday, then the upper 80s and 90s this weekend and next week.