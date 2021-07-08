A severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. for northeast Montana, including the Glasgow, Glendive and Jordan areas.
Strong to severe storms have been roaring through the region. Winds gusted up to 83 mph near Glasgow and a Funnel cloud was reported in Sheridan County.
Gusty winds and very warm and dry conditions are bringing extreme fire danger to southwest Montana.
A fire weather warning until 9 p.m. for the Beaverhead and Deer Lodge National Forests.
An unsettled northwest flow will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms on Friday, although most of it will be confined to central and southeast areas of the state.
High pressure will then strengthen and that means hotter temperatures just in time for the weekend.
Lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs in the 80s to lower 90s Friday, and then the upper 80s to upper 90s this weekend. Highs will fall a bit next week, down to the 80s and lower 90s.
Hottest weather will continue to be in the Missoula area. Dry weather this weekend and next week.