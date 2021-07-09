A weak storm system will bring a few evening showers and thunderstorms to areas east of the divide.
Otherwise, building high pressure will bring very hot weather to Montana this weekend.
An excessive heat watch Sunday afternoon and evening for northeast Montana, including Glasgow and Jordan.
Highs up to 102 degrees.
With gusty winds up to 35 mph and very hot and dry conditions, a fire weather watch Sunday for west central and southwest Montana, from the Bitterroot mountains to the Beaverhead and Deer Lodge National Forests.
Humidity levels may fall to the single digits.
A cold front will usher cooler air into the region Monday.
However, temperatures will stay at or above normal for July.
Lows in the 50s and 60s.
Highs in the 90s to lower 100s this weekend, falling to the 80s to lower 90s east of the divide next week and the upper 80s and 90s west of the divide.