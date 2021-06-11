Temperatures are mild across Montana on this Friday evening. Still breezy across northeast Montana as low pressure departs that region.
The wind advisory will expire for Fort Peck Lake. A warming trend this weekend.
Here is your three-day forecast. High pressure is building into the northern Rockies and plains. It will bring a warming trend that will turn into a mini heat wave early next week. Record highs will be possible Monday and Tuesday.
Slightly cooler air by mid-week as the ridge flattens. Models do show that we will continue to have above normal temperatures as we go toward the end of the month along with dry weather.
Lows in the 40s and lower 50s Friday, the 50s and 60s this weekend and early next week. Highs Friday in the upper 70s and 80s, with 80s Saturday and 80s and 90s Sunday through Tuesday.
A few places across eastern Montana will warm to around 100. Highs fall back to the 70s and 80s by Wednesday.