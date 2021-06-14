There is a chance for a few thunderstorms across the state this evening, although lower levels are extremely dry so little beneficial rainfall is expected.
A heat advisory until midnight for north central, central and northeast Montana and again Tuesday for north central and far northeast Montana.
An excessive heat warning Tuesday for eastern Montana, including the Glasgow, Jordan and Glendive areas. Highs in the 90s and lower 100s through early evening and ranging from 97 to 107 Tuesday.
A fire weather warning and fire weather watch for most of the state on Tuesday. The exception is west central and northwest Montana. Hot temperatures and gusty winds will bring extreme fire danger to the region.
A strong ridge of high pressure is bringing hot weather to Montana. It will shift slightly east Tuesday allowing a cold front to enter western Montana. Cooler air behind the front in the west while record breaking heat in advance of it across central and especially eastern Montana.
All areas will haver cooler temperatures Wednesday, at or still slightly above normal. The front may kick up some isolated showers and thunderstorms. However, there is a lack of moisture so they would provide no more than gusty winds and lightning strikes.
Pleasant early summer-like weather the rest of the week and weekend. Lows in the 50s and 60s Tuesday morning, falling back to the 40s and 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s west of the divide Tuesday, the 90s central and the 100s east. Highs in all areas will then cool to the 70s and 80s the rest of the week and weekend.