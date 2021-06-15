Temperatures this evening range from the 70s and lower 80s west of the divide to the 90s and 100s east of the divide and in advance of a cold front.
A heat advisory until midnight for north central, central and far northeast Montana.
An excessive heat warning until midnight for northeast Montana, including the Glasgow and Jordan areas.
Fire weather warning until midnight for all of Montana EXCEPT the northwest and west central areas.
Very dry conditions, hot temperatures and low humidity will bring extreme fire danger to those areas. A cold front is moving into central Montana. Breezy and much cooler behind it with very hot weather in advance of it.
A few evening showers and thunderstorms, mainly west of the divide into north central Montana. Otherwise, diminishing winds later this evening with clear or clearing skies.
A couple of nice early summer-like days Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures cooler, yet still at or above normal. A few showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Lows in the 40s and 50s with highs in the 70s and 80s through the period.