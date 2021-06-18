It's a great evening for a BBQ's across Montana.
Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s.
Clear skies with temperatures falling from the 80s to the upper 60s and 70s. Lows in the 40s and 50s.
Summer begins Sunday evening at 9:32 pm with Monday being the longest day of the year.
High pressure is dominating our weather, bringing pleasantly warm weather to the state.
As a cold front moves into the state late Saturday, there will be increasing cloudiness.
Showers developing along the Canadian border late in the day.
Showers and a few thunderstorms state-wide Saturday night and Sunday, with the heaviest rain from Cut Bank to Great Falls and Lewistown.
Due to gusty winds, dry air and hot temperatures, there is a fire weather warning for northeast Montana Saturday afternoon and evening.
Back to dry and warmer weather next week after a chilly Sunday.Lows in the 40s and 50s through the period.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s Saturday, falling to the 70s west and northeast and the 60s in central Montana on Sunday.
Highs warm back to the 70s, then 80s next week. A few areas will have 90 by Wednesday.