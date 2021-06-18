Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ISSUING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR ANGELA DAWN STRUMPFER. ANGELA IS A 46-YEAR-OLD WHITE FEMALE, 6 FEET 3 INCHES TALL AND 350 POUNDS. SHE HAS LONG BLONDE HAIR AND BLUE EYES. SHE WAS LAST SEEN IN MISSOULA ON JUNE 7TH AND DOES NOT HAVE REQUIRED MEDICATION SO THERE IS CONCERN FOR HER SAFETY AND WELL-BEING. ANGELA DOES NOT HAVE HER VEHICLE WITH HER, SO SHE IS BELIEVED TO BE ON FOOT. IT IS POSSIBLE SHE HAS DYED HER HAIR. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON ANGELA STRUMPFER, PLEASE CONTACT MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6, 5 5 2, 6 3 0 0 OR CALL 9 1 1.