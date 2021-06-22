Temperatures are in the 80s and 90s across Montana, which is above normal.
Clear skies, although there is a chance of some high based mainly dry showers and thunderstorms across southwest Montana.
Lightning and gusty winds will be the impacts.
A moist southwest flow will bring the threat of a few showers and thunderstorms to mainly southwest Montana.
Not much beneficial rain is expected.
A cold front will move through areas east of the divide on Wednesday.
A few showers are possible across central and eastern Montana.
Rainfall will be light, but a few areas may see up to a tenth of an inch.
High pressure will build into the region Friday and this will mark the beginning of what could be a major heat wave.
Record highs are expected next week, with a few areas nearing all-time record highs!
Lows in the 50s and 60s, with highs in the 80s and lower 90s Wednesday, cooling to the 70s and 80s Thursday and Friday.
Highs in the 90s by Sunday and the 90s and 100s next week.