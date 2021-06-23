Temperatures this evening are in the 70s and 80s west to the 80s and 90s east.
Radar showed decreasing showers near Great Falls.
Temperatures will drop back through the 70s statewide to lows in the 40s and 50s.
A cold front will move into central and eastern Montana late Wednesday, bringing a few showers and thundershowers statewide, especially along and east of the divide.
Another front will move across the same area Friday.
Temperatures will remain pleasant across the region.
A massive area of high pressure, now in the Pacific, will move into the Pacific Northwest and Canada Friday and this weekend and over the northern Rockies and plains next week.
A major heat wave will occur, with some areas seeing near all-time record highs.
This will be a prolonged heat event.
An excessive heat watch next week for the Kootenai-Cabinet area west of Kalispell and the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula.
Lows in the 40s and 50s, warming to the 50s and 60s late weekend and next week.
Highs in the 80s west and lower 90s east Thursday, cooling to the 70s and 80s Friday.
Highs in the 80s to lower 90s Saturday, the upper 80s and 90s Sunday and the 90s and 100s next week.