A few showers and thunderstorms in the evening, giving way to partly cloudy skies.
High pressure builds into the state the next few days.
A major heat wave is expected, especially across western Montana.
An excessive heat warning Monday through Thursday of next week in the Kootenai-Cabinet area west of Kalispell and the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula.
A heat advisory Tuesday through Thursday for the Missoula, Mission, Flathead and Bitterroot Valleys where highs are expected up to 102.
The heat builds east into central and eastern Montana later next week.
Lows in the 50s and 60s through the period.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s east of the divide Friday with 80s west.
Highs in the 80s Saturday, with 80s and lower 90s east of the divide Sunday with 90s west.
Highs warm to the 100s west of the divide Monday through next week.
Highs warm into the 90s east of the divide, with a few areas hitting 100 later in the week.