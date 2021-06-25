An extremely strong high pressure ridge will build into the Pacific Northwest and British Columbia.
That means a serious heat wave for that area, and the heat will eventually build east into Montana.
An excessive heat warning Monday through Thursday for Kootenai-Cabinet area west of Kalispell and the Lower Clark Fork area west of Missoula.
Temperatures in the warning will reach up to 108 degrees.
A heat advisory Tuesday through Thursday for the Missoula, Mission, Bitterroot and Flathead Valleys west of the divide.
Temperatures here will reach up to 102.
The heat will slowly build eastward, and by the end of next week triple digit heat will be possible in places such as Bozeman and Glasgow.
Lows in the 50s and 60s through the period.
Highs in the upper 70s and 80s Saturday, the 80s east of the divide Sunday with 90s west of the divide.
Highs warming from the 80s to the 90s next week east of the divide, finally hitting 100 late week.
Highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s all of next week west of the divide.