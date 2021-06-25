Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MONICA ROSE DOWNS. MONICA IS A 39 YEAR OLD, WHITE FEMALE, 5 FEET, 7 INCHES TALL, AND WEIGHS 105 POUNDS, WITH BLACK HAIR AND BROWN EYES. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A WHITE TANK TOP, WITH BLACK AND WHITE YOGA PANTS, AND BLACK FLIP FLOPS. MONICA WAS TRAVELING THROUGH THE AREA FROM WASHINGTON STATE WITH HER BOYFRIEND. SHE WAS LAST SEEN NEAR BOZEMAN, ON I-90 AROUND MILE MARKER 321. MONICA AND HER BOYFRIEND WERE POSSIBLY ARGUING IN THE PULLOUT AREA AT THE TOP OF THE BOZEMAN PASS. MONICA HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM SINCE THE ARGUMENT. THERE IS A CONCERN FOR MONICAS SAFETY DUE TO SOME OF THE CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING HER DISAPPEARANCE. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON MONICA DOWNS, PLEASE CONTACT THE GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE AT 406-582-2100 OR CALL 911.

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 102 degrees expected for multiple days. * WHERE...Bitterroot Valley, Missoula, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, Lolo Pass, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&