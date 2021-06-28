A massive high pressure ridge, typical for the desert southwest, is situated across British Columbia.
It is bringing an epic heat wave to Washington, Oregon, Idaho and British Columbia.
That heat will slowly expand eastward into Montana.
Lytton, British Columbia had a high of 116 yesterday, making it the all-time record high for Canada.
Records will be possible across western Montana beginning Tuesday.
An excessive heat warning in the Kootenai-Cabinet area west of Kalispell and the Lower Clark Fork region west of Missoula.
Highs will reach 110 in that area.
A heat advisory through Thursday for the rest of western Montana, along with central and north central areas of the state.
This includes the Missoula, Great Falls and Lewistown areas.
Highs in the lower 100s in Missoula and the upper 90s to around 100 elsewhere.
While temperatures will warm in the Billings area, no records or advisories are expected.
By Thursday, some mid and upper level moisture will move into the state.
Clouds may hold temperatures down a few degrees by day but keep temperatures a bit warmer at night.
There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, mainly across southwest Montana around Butte and West Yellowstone.
Little rain will reach the ground.
Gusty winds and lightning may bring a high fire danger to the region. Lows in the 50s and 60s.
Highs in the upper 90s and lower 100s west of the divide Tuesday through Thursday.
Highs in the upper 80s and 90s east of the divide Tuesday, and then the 90s to around 100 central and east the latter half of the week.