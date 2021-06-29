An excessive heat warning through Thursday from just west of Missoula and Kalispell to the Idaho border where highs will be up around 110 degrees.
A heat advisory through Thursday from the Highway #93 corridor (Missoula and Kalispell) east to the Great Falls and Lewistown.
Highs in the 100s in the Missoula and the upper 90s to lower 100s across central and north central Montana.
Heat advisory for eastern and southcentral Montana Thursday through Saturday, including Billings, Miles City and Glasgow.
Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s.
A massive ridge of high pressure, more indicative of the desert southwest, is anchored over southern Canada.
It continues to build a heat wave slowly east across Montana.
Thursday through Saturday some mid and upper-level moisture will move into Montana, bringing the threat of high-based dry storms with gusty winds and lightning.
The best chance will be across the western half of the state.
With gusty winds up to 30 mph and very dry and hot conditions Thursday, a fire weather watch has been issued for eastern Montana, including Glasgow, Glendive and Miles City.
It will be a hot holiday weekend statewide, with the hot weather continuing into next week. Lows in the 50s and 60s.
Highs in the 90s to lower 100s through Saturday, with 90s Sunday and next week.