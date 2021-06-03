The heat is on across Montana as temperatures are in the 80s and 90s, with a few places around 100. A heat advisory until 9 pm for western and northern Montana. Strong high pressure is responsible for the early season heat wave.
Some moisture will clash with a cold front and bring a few showers and thunderstorms to west central Montana into the north central areas of the state. Temperatures will gradually fall back to the 80s this evening on to the 50s and 60s for lows. High pressure is in command of our weather.
However, a cold front will start ushering cooler air into the region. It will be a slow process, with cooler weather in western Montana on Friday but hot again central and east.
A flood advisory continues for the Clark Fork River in Missoula. The river will rise to 8 feet Saturday, a half foot above flood stage.
The front will spark a few showers and thunderstorms across west central to north central Montana through this evening and then from southwest through central and into northeast Montana on Friday. A few storms may produce winds up to 40s mph with lightning and small hail.
Due to lightning, little rain, gusty winds, dry air and hot temperature, a fire weather warning Friday afternoon and evening for northeast Montana, including Glendive and Glasgow where a very high fire danger will exist.
Much more normal spring weather is in the forecast this weekend into next week. Lows in the 50s and 60s Friday, falling to the 40s and 50s this weekend and next week.
A few places, such as Butte, may see upper 30s early next week.
Highs in the 80s west and 90s central and east Friday, falling to the 70s and 80s this weekend.
A few places, such as Helena and Kalispell, will see unusually cool 60s early next week while far eastern Montana remains very warm.
Follow me on Facebook for weather updates, and be sure to catch my full forecast on ABC FOX Montana at 5, 6, 9 & 10.