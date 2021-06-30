Temperatures warmed to the 90s and lower 100s through early evening.
An excessive heat warning through Thursday for areas just west of Missoula and Kalispell to the Idaho border where highs will be in the 100s.
A heat advisory through Thursday for the Missoula, Mission, Bitterroot and Flathead Valleys where highs will be in the lower 100s.
A heat advisory through Friday for central Montana, including Great Falls, Lewistown and Havre where highs will be in the upper 90s and lower 100s.
An excessive heat warning Thursday through Saturday for northeast Montana, including Glasgow and Glendive.
Highs in the lower 100s by Friday and Saturday.
Strong high pressure over southern Canada will eventually weaken, meaning that gradually the heat will ease.
However, over all very hot weather will continue through the holiday weekend into next week.
Some mid and upper-level moisture will move in the state Thursday and Friday.
A few high based thunderstorms are possible, producing little rain with lightning and gusty winds the biggest factors.
There is a better chance of rain reaching the ground Friday, but nothing widespread is expected.
Lows in the 60s to around 70 east, then cooling to the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
Highs in the 90s and lower 100s Thursday, the 90s west and lower 100s east Friday and Saturday, and then the 90s statewide Sunday through next week.