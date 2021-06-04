Strong high pressure continues to bring hot weather to Montana, especially the eastern part of the state. A heat advisory until 8:00 p.m. for northeast Montana around Glendive and Glasgow where temperatures are in the 90s to lower 100s.
A fire weather warning for the same area until midnight. Lightning, little rain and gusty winds will bring a high fire danger to the region.
Temperatures this evening will fall from the 80s to the 70s with lows tonight in the 50s and 60s.
High pressure will gradually weaken through the weekend. That means a gradual cooling trend through early next week. A few showers and thunderstorms central and east this evening and again on Saturday. Severe storms are possible in the east.
Drier air moves into the region Sunday and early next week. However, clouds will move across the region from time to time.
Lows in the 50s and 60s, falling to the 40s and 50s early next week. Highs in the 70s west, 80s central and 90s east Saturday, falling to the 70s and 80s next week.
Expect 90s central and east Tuesday. And northwest Montana may stay in the 60s this weekend an Monday.
