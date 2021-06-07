It is mostly dry across Montana, for now. A cool evening with clear to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop back through the 60s and lower 70s the next few hours. Overnight lows in the 40s and 50s.
A moist and unsettled southwest flow will establish itself across all of Montana, which means starting late tonight through Thursday we will see periodic showers and thunderstorms.
There is a chance of severe storms across eastern Montana on Tuesday. The heaviest rainfall is expected across the west, with more than an inch possible the next few days across northwest areas of the state.
A ridge of high pressure will bring drier air to the state by the weekend and aid in a warming trend, with hot temperatures early next week.
Lows in the 40s and 50s, warming to the 50s and 60s by early next week. Highs in the 70s and 80s in the central and west, with a few 90s far east on Tuesday.
Much cooler by Thursday with highs in the 50s and 60s. Highs will then warm back to the 80s and 90s by early next week.
