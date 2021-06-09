There is a chance of a few severe thunderstorms across north central and central Montana, possibly back into the west central areas. These may produce strong winds and some hail. Otherwise, very cool west of the divide with mild temperatures central and warm east. Interesting weather across Montana.
There is a chance of severe storms through the evening across parts of the central and west, and again Thursday across northeast Montana.
A cold front will move into the state tonight, with a general rain developing west of the divide around Missoula and Kalispell. Colder west but warmer in advance of the front in the central and especially east on Thursday.
Temperatures Thursday will range from 55 in Missoula to 100 in Glendive. The showers may linger into Friday, with mainly dry and warming this weekend. The exception is northwest Montana where clouds will continue and a few showers may form.
Drier with hot weather returning next week. Lows in the 40s west, dropping to the 30s Thursday night. Lows then warming back to the 50s by next week. East of the divide, lows in the 40s and 50s, warming to the 50s and 60s next week.
Highs in the 50s Thursday west of the divide, 60s Friday, 70s Saturday, 80s Sunday and 90s next week. Highs in the 60s and 70s in central Montana Thursday with 90s to around 100 east. All these areas will warm into the upper 80s and 90s next week.