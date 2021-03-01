Temperatures were in the 40s and 50s early evening across the northern Rockies and plains. It was as warm as 60 in Jordan.
We should have dry weather through the night with lows in the 10s and 20s. High pressure will bring a mild and dry weather pattern to Montana. The exception will be some mid and upper level moisture will bring some mountain snow to Glacier Park and the mountains along the divide through Tuesday night.
Otherwise, sunshine returns the Wednesday through the latter part of the week.
Temperatures will be well above average for this time of the year. A mild start to March. Lows in the 10s and 20s early week and then the 20s and 30s. Highs in the 40s and 50s, with some places like Great Falls and Glasgow warming to the 60s, which will be near record breaking.
Highs will fall back to the 40s Sunday and early next week as a cold front moves across the region.
Follow me on Facebook for weather updates, and be sure to tune in to ABC FOX Montana at 5, 6, 9 & 10 for my full forecast!