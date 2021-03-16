Temperatures early evening were in the 30s to lower 40s in eastern Montana to the upper 40s and 50s across the west. Temperatures will be lowering to the 30s east and 40s west this evening. Lows will be in the 20s and 30s.
Rain and snow ending across east central and southeast Montana. A storm system in the upper mid west has been bringing rain and snow to far eastern Montana. The precipitation ends early this evening, with clear or clearing skies statewide.
Two beautiful spring-like days are expected Wednesday and Thursday, with warm temperatures Thursday.
A cold front will move across the state Friday and Saturday, cooling temperatures. A chance of rain and snow across western Montana Friday and into central and eastern areas Friday night and Saturday.
Cooler this weekend. Lows in the 20s and 30s through the period. Highs in the 40s and 50s Wednesday, nearing 60 around Great Falls.
Highs in the 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday, falling to the 40s this weekend and early next week.