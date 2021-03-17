Temperatures have been mild this evening with 40s and 50s. Temperatures will drop to the 30s and lower 40s this evening to lows in the 20s and 30s. Cloud free across the state.
A storm system will move into the Pacific northwest Thursday and eventually in the northern Rockies and plains. High pressure is bringing spring-like weather to Montana.
A storm system and front will move into the region Friday and Saturday. It will bring a chance of showers with mountain snow. Several inches are possible in the mountains.
Near record highs Thursday and Friday, then cooler this weekend and next week. Lows in the 20s and 30s, falling to the 10s and 20s by the weekend. Highs in the 50s and 60s Thursday and Friday, falling to the upper 30s and 40s this weekend and next week.