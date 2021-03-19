Temperatures have been warm across eastern Montana in advance of a cold front but much cooler in the west behind it.
Moisture will continue to move into the region and a storm system will bring accumulating snow to mainly southwest Montana. Rain and mountain snow showers are falling across western Montana.
A winter storm watch tonight through Saturday evening for southwest Montana, including Bozeman, Ennis, Dillon and West Yellowstone. Snowfall of 3 to 7 inches in the valley and passes with up to a foot in the higher elevations.
Elsewhere, rain, snow and graupel showers. Spring arrives at 3:37 am Saturday and so does cooler weather as a cold front moves across the state. Areas of rain, snow and graupel showers, with accumulations in the mountains and across southwest Montana.
Another surge of moisture will bring another round of rain and snow to west and southwest Montana Sunday night and Monday. A break, and then another chance of rain and snow next Thursday.
Lows through the period in the upper 20s to lower 30s, although a few upper 10s in places such as Butte and West Yellowstone. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s through next week.
