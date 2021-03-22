A winter weather advisory until 10 am Tuesday for parts of central and north central Montana, including Great Falls and until 6 pm Tuesday for southwest Montana, including Bozeman and Ennis. Snowfall of 1 to 3 inches, with up to a foot at the highest peaks.
Elsewhere, snow showers with trace amounts up to an inch. Radar shows most of the snow has been in the mountains of western Montana.
A storm system will drop south into Montana tonight bringing a few rounds of snow. Heaviest will be across central areas of the state.
There will be a break, and then a similar system will impact pretty much the same areas of central and western Montana Wednesday and Thursday. More accumulations will be possible.
Drier and milder weather is expected by the weekend after below normal temperatures this week.
Highs will be in the upper 30s and 40s through Friday, although warming into the lower 50s around Glasgow and Glendive in northeast Montana. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s, although upper 10s in Butte. Warmer this weekend with highs in the upper 40s and 50s Saturday and the 50s and lower 60s Sunday. Highs will cool back to the 50s Monday.
Follow me on Facebook for weather updates. And watch ABC FOX Montana at 5, 6, 9 & 10 for my full forecast.