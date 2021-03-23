The winter weather advisory will expire early this evening for Gallatin and Madison Counties in southwest Montana. There is lingering snow, mainly in the mountains of west central Montana and the southcentral part of the state.
Temperatures in the 30s and 40s will drop to the upper 20s and 30s this evening, with lows overnight in the 10s and 20s. One storm system is moving out with a few lingering snow showers and flurries this evening.
We will see a break, then another similar storm system will bring snow to western Montana Wednesday, possibly spreading into central parts of the state later Wednesday on into Thursday.
A mix of rain and snow will be possible in some lower elevations.
High pressure will build into the state Friday with nice weather expected this weekend. Lows in the 10s and 20s, rising to the 20s and 30s by the weekend. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s through Friday, then the 50s Saturday and the 50s and lower 60s Sunday. Highs will drop back to the 40s and 50s next week.
