There is a winter weather advisory through Thursday morning for the West Glacier area south to Swan Lake and including Polebridge of northwest Montana.
There is also an advisory for the Lower Clark Fork region west of Missoula, including Haugan to Lookout Pass. Two to five inches of snow are possible in these areas.
Radar showers mainly mountain snow showers across the western third of Montana. Temperatures will fall from the 40s to the 30s.
Another Pacific storm system will move across western Montana through Thursday.
Accumulating mountain snow is likely with a chance of some minor accumulations in the valleys. The Bozeman area has the best chance of seeing some snow accumulations.
High pressure will build into the region just in time for the weekend with a warming trend.
Another storm system will bring a chance of rain and snow Monday. And again, mainly to western Montana and possibly central areas.
The east remains dry. Lows in the 20s and 30s. Highs in the upper 30s and 40s Thursday, the 40s Friday, the 40s and 50s Saturday and the 50s and 60s Sunday.
Highs drop back to the 40s Monday and Tuesday before rising back to the 50s mid-week.