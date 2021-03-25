Temperatures remain below normal. There are lingering rain and snow showers scattered across the state, from west central to northeast Montana and also the southwest and south central.
Looking to the weekend, it appears a warming trend with the warmest day Sunday. Lingering rain and snow continue across Montana, with the most widespread across the southwest.
It will linger across the southwest tonight and in the mountains into Saturday. High pressure will build into the region bringing a nice weekend to the state.
However, as a strong cold front approaches Sunday, winds will increase.
It appears even stronger winds are expected Sunday night and Monday with a high wind event possible. There will also be a very high fire danger east of the divide.
The front will usher cooler air into the region early next week along with a chance of rain and snow Monday. Lows in the 20s, with 20s and 30s this weekend.
Lows will fall back to the 10s and 20s Monday through Wednesday of next week.
Highs in the 40s to lower 50s Friday, the 50s Saturday and the 50s and 60s Sunday. Highs will fall back to the 40s to lower 50s early next week and then start warming by mid-week.
