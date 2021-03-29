High wind warning until 8 pm for eastern Montana, including Glendive and Glasgow. Wind gusts up to 55 mph.
A winter weather advisory until 6 am Tuesday for the Great Falls and Helena areas and also MacDonald, Rogers, Logan, Marias and Kings Hill passes. Snowfall up to an inch in the lower elevations with up to 4 inches in the mountains. Cold overnight with temperatures dropping to the 10s and 20s, with single digits around West Yellowstone. Wind chills have been in the single digits above zero across central Montana.
A storm system will continue to bring areas of snow and flurries tonight, with the heaviest across central Montana. Winds will gradually subside, but still be gusty. Cold on Tuesday then a warming trend. That will be reflected in the extended forecast.
A chance of showers Monday across some parts of the state. Lows in the 10s and 20s through Wednesday, warming back to the 30s to around 40 late week and weekend. Highs in the 30s across central and eastern Montana with 40s west of the divide.
Highs warm to the 50s Wednesday, the 60s to lower 70s Thursday through the weekend. Highs will drop back to the 50s to lower 60s by Monday as a cold front brings cooler air and gusty winds.
