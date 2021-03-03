It was another mild day across Montana. Late afternoon temperatures were in the 50s!
Temperatures will fall back to the 30s and 40s this evening with lows in the 20s and lower 30s. Winds range from calm up to 15 mph.
High pressure is bringing beautiful spring-like weather to the northern Rockies and plains. It will dominate through Friday. Warmer each day, with near record-breaking highs Friday.
A cold front will cool western on Saturday and eastern areas Sunday. Colder next week.
A chance of snow Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows in the 20s and 30s, dropping to the 10s and 20s by early next week. Highs in the 50s and lower 60s Thursday, with upper 50s and 60s Friday.
Highs in the 40s west Saturday with 50s and lower 60s east. Highs in the 30s and 40s Sunday through Wednesday. Chance of snow Tuesday and Wednesday.
Follow me on Facebook for weather updates. And watch ABC FOX Montana at 5, 6, 9 & 10 for my full forecast.