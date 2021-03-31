High pressure is dominating Montana's weather and this means we can expect some pleasant spring weather with a warming trend. Unfortunately, the warmer weather will coincide with very dry conditions.
A fire weather warning from noon until 9 pm Thursday for north central, central and northeast Montana, including Great Falls, Lewistown, Glasgow and Glendive.
Gusty winds up to 30 mph, humidity of 10 to 20 percent and warm temperatures will bring a very high fire danger. Pleasant temperatures are expected through the weekend, with some records threatened across central and eastern Montana.
Cooler weather is expected next week with a chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows in the 20s and lower 30s, warming to the 30s to around 40 late week and weekend.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s Thursday, warming to the 60s to lower 70s Friday, in the upper 50s and 60s over the weekend, cooling to the upper 40s and 50s next week.
