Statewide temperatures were again mild today with mid 40s to mid 50s west and mid 50s to mid 60s east. They will drop to the 20s and lower 30s tonight, except in West Yellowstone where lows drop to the single digits.
Clear skies and light winds. High pressure will continue to dominate Montana's weather through tomorrow. Near record highs are possible on Friday.
A cold front will move through western Montana Saturday bringing cooler air. In advance of it, one more mild day across eastern Montana.
There will be a chance for a few rain and snow showers across western and central Montana with the front, but not much is expected.
A better chance of snow on Tuesday and Wednesday with further cooling. Lows in the 20s and 30s through Saturday, falling to the 10s and 20s next week.
Highs in the 50s and 60s Friday, 40s west with 50s and 60s east on Saturday and 40s statewide Sunday.
Highs dropping to the 30s in most areas east of the divide Monday through Wednesday of next week.