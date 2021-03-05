Temperatures late this afternoon were well above normal, with 50s to lower 60s in western and central Montana to the 60s across the east.
With clear skies, lows will drop to the upper 20s and 30s. A cold front will cool temperatures this weekend, with 40s in western Montana Saturday and 50s to lower 60s in advance of the front in the east. All areas cool to the 40s Sunday.
Friday has been a beautiful day across Montana, with well above average spring-like weather. That will end this weekend as a cold front moves across the area, cooling western Montana Saturday and all of the state on Sunday.
There will be a few rain and snow showers across the western third of the state Saturday and far western Montana Sunday, from Lookout Pass north to the Libby area. The mountains will receive an inch or two of snow.
Some models indicate an area of low pressure forming and moving across the state Monday and early Tuesday. There will be a chance of some snow around Missoula early Monday spreading eastward to Great Falls by early afternoon and into north central and northeast Montana Monday night and Tuesday.
We will monitor this developing storm system. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s Saturday, cooling to the 20s Sunday and the 10s and 20s next week.
Highs in the 40s Saturday across the west, with 50s and 60s east.
All areas will have highs in the 40s Sunday.
Some areas such as Great Falls, Butte, Bozeman and Lewistown will have further cooling to the 30s the latter half of next week.
