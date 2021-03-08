There is a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY through Tuesday, morning for all passes along the divide and from southwest through central to northeast Montana, including Butte, Helena and Great Falls.
Snowfall one to four inches in the lower elevations and up to seven inches in the mountains.
Snow currently extends from the Missoula area through Great Falls into north central Montana. Temperatures will be steady in the lower 30s during the evening.
A storm system is moving through Montana. The bulk of the snow will be from west central and southwest Montana through central to north central and northeast Montana. Several inches of snow are possible.
Once the snow ends Tuesday, an unsettled flow will bring mainly mountain snow showers and flurries on a periodic basis through the week.
Temperatures will be colder than last week but much more normal for early March. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s, dropping to the 10s and 20s this week.
Highs in the 30s and 40s this week, with the colder 30s in southwest Montana around Butte and Bozeman. Highs will warm to the 40s and lower 50s this weekend. Some models indicate colder temperatures next week.
