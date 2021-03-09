A storm system has been moving across Montana today bringing areas of snow. It will exit the state tonight with clearing skies. Evening temperatures will drop from the 30s to the upper 20s. Lows will be in the upper 10s and 20s.
The storm system that brought snow to parts of Montana will move into Canada. Some clearing will take place.
High pressure will build into the region the rest of the week. That means pleasant and quiet conditions statewide.
The weekend looks great. A cold front will bring colder air to the area by Monday. Lows in the upper 10s and 20s, warming to the 20s and 30s by the weekend and then fall back to the upper 10s and 20s early next week.
Highs in the 30s Wednesday across southwest Montana, with 40s elsewhere.
More of the same Thursday and Friday.
Milder over the weekend with highs warming into the 40s and 50s. The mercury may approach 60 in Great Falls on Sunday. Colder next week with highs back to the 30s and 40s.
Follow me on Facebook for weather updates. And watch ABC FOX Montana at 5, 6, 9 & 10 for my full forecast.