Although the main storm system that brought widespread rain and snow to central and eastern Montana this weekend is moving out of the state, an unsettled weather pattern will continue through early Wednesday.
A few rain and snow showers through mid-week, but nothing widespread nor heavy.
Cooler than normal early week with temperatures rising to above normal the latter half of the week.
A more organized storm system will bring a few thunderstorms Friday and Saturday and general showers through Sunday.
Lows in the 30s and 40s through the period. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s Tuesday, the 60s to around 70 Wednesday and the upper 60s and 70s Thursday and Friday and continuing into the weekend.
