A weak storm system will bring a few isolated showers to the state up until sunset. A few re-developing across central and eastern Montana on Wednesday.
A gradual warming trend will continue, with temperatures going from below normal to above normal by the end of the week. There is another chance of showers and thundershowers Saturday and again Tuesday.
The rain this weekend is now not expected to be as beneficial as previously thought. Lows in the 30s and 40s through the period. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s Wednesday and the 70s by Friday.
Highs in the 70s again Sunday and Monday, then falling back t the 60s on Tuesday.
