An unsettled west-northwest flow will bring instability isolated showers and thundershowers to most of Montana each afternoon through Saturday. However, wide spread and beneficial rains are not expected at this time. Otherwise, variable cloudiness.
A gradual warming trend. Temperatures will be warmest Monday before falling behind a cold front Tuesday and Wednesday when we have our next chance of rain. Lows in the 30s and 40s through Tuesday, falling to the upper 20s and 30s by the middle of next week.
Highs in the 70s west of the divide, with 60s to lower 70s east of the divide through the weekend. Highs will warm to the 70s and lower 80s Monday before falling to the 50s and 60s by the middle of the week.
