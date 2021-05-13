An unsettled west-northwest flow will bring a continued chance of mainly afternoon and evening isolated showers and thundershowers through Saturday, and mainly to central and eastern Montana.
A better chance of showers by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Temperatures will remain at or above normal and then fall quickly below normal by the middle of next week.
Lows in the 30s and 40s through the period, although possibly colder by the middle of next week.
Highs in the 60s and 70s through the weekend, with a few 80s west of the divide Sunday and Monday.
Highs will drop to the 50s and 60s by the middle of next week.
