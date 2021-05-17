Temperatures have been in the 70s and 80s statewide today. With breezy conditions there are fire concerns. A fire weather warning until 9 pm for northeast Montana, including the Glasgow area. Winds up to 35 mph with low humidity and hot temperatures are bringing extreme fire danger to the region.
With gusty winds tomorrow, a wind advisory is from 3 to 9 pm for Flathead Lake in northwest Montana. Winds gusting to 35 mph will create waves one to three high. It's what the doctor ordered for drought-stricken Montana.
A cold front will sweep through the area on Tuesday. Rain will develop west of the divide during the day Wednesday. An upper-level low pressure area will move into the state and meander, which means widespread rain and snow. Under these cold storm systems, even lower elevations may see snow.
A winter storm watch Wednesday night through early Saturday for the Rocky Mountain Front and from Browning to Lincoln and Choteau. Snowfall of 6 to 18 inches along the divide, including Logan, MacDonald and Rogers passes. We could see some lower elevation snow late week from Great Falls to Helena and Butte. Rainfall may exceed an inch in some places.
Lows 40s and 50s Tuesday, dropping to the upper 20s and 30s mid and late week. Highs in the 60s west of the divide on Tuesday, 70s central with 80s to lower 90s northeast.
Highs will drop to the 50s west of the divide Wednesday through Saturday.
Much colder central and east with highs in the 40s. Highs will rebound to the 60s and lower 70s by next week.