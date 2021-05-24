Windy this evening across central and eastern Montana. Another rain event for mid-week which might bring flood concerns to the Clark Fork River in Missoula.
There is a wind advisory until midnight for Fort Peck Lake where gusts up to 50 mph will be possible.
We've seen gusts up to 55 mph in Great Falls.
Radar shows a few showers, especially across northwest Montana around Kalispell. One storm system is moving out of the state. A few lingering showers tonight, mainly across northern Montana. Another storm system arrives Tuesday and Wednesday with more rain and high mountain snow.
Heavy rain will be possible around Missoula where there is a growing concern for flooding of the Clark Fork River due to rain and melting mountain snow. The river should reach the action level at 7 feet Wednesday night and possibly reach flood stage at 7.5 feet on Thursday.
Elsewhere, heavy rain is also possible in the Mission Valley. General showers elsewhere.
A brief break Thursday and then another storm system rolls in Friday with a chance of showers and thundershowers.
The Memorial Day holiday look pretty nice, especially Sunday and Monday. There is a chance of showers Saturday across southwest Montana around Bozeman. Otherwise, dry.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s early warming to the 40s and 50s by early next week. Highs in the upper 50s and 60s through Saturday, warming to the upper 60s and 70s Sunday and the 70s to around 80 on Monday.
