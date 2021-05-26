A flood warning tonight until indefinitely for the Clark Fork River east of Missoula through Missoula. The river should reach flood stage at 7.5 feet tonight and crest at 8.5 feet Saturday. Flooding will be possible in the Orchard Homes area.
A flood advisory for the Dearborn River at Craig in Lewis & Clark County. The river will crest at 6.2 feet tonight, just shy of flood stage of 6.5 feet. It will then fall.
A few scattered showers are seen on radar across Montana. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and low 50s this evening, with lows in the upper 30s and 40.
A large storm system will exit Montana this evening, with brief high pressure dominating through tomorrow. That means clearing west, partly cloudy east. Patchy fog. Another much weaker storm system will move into the region tomorrow night and Friday. A few showers statewide.
High pressure will then bring drier and warmer weather the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Dry and very warm next week.
River levels will rise statewide. Lows in the upper 30s and 40s through Friday, warming to the 40s and 50s this weekend and next weekend.
Highs in the 60s east of the divide and 70s west of the divide Thursday, cooling to the 50s and lower 60s Friday.
Highs in the 60s Saturday, 60s and 70s Sunday warming to the 70s and 80s through Tuesday, with 80s statewide the latter half of the week.
