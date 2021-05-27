A flood warning remains indefinitely for the Clark Fork River in Missoula. The river reached flood stage of 7.5 feet early Thursday, it will crest at 8.5 feet Saturday, then stay between 8 and 8.5 feet through the middle of next week.
Temperatures range from the upper 40s and 50s east to the 60s to lower 70s central and the low to mid 70s west. Clouds are increasing across the state with showers beginning to move into western Montana.
A cold front will move across the state tonight and tomorrow, bringing windy weather and cooler temperatures, although it will be warm in eastern Montana in advance of the front. A few showers and thundershowers, mainly along and west of the divide. Showers may linger around Glacier Park, but overall the holiday weekend looks very nice with a warming trend.
There will be a slight chance of showers Tuesday. Otherwise, a ridge of high pressure will build into the region bringing down right hot weather by the end of next week.
Lows in the upper 30s and 40s Friday, 30s on Saturday then warming to the 40s and 50s next week.
Highs in the upper 50s and 60s across western and central Montana tomorrow with lower 70s in the far east.
Highs will be in the 60s Saturday, the 70s Sunday warming to the 80s mid-week and possibly lower 90s later in the week.
