The flood warning is on-going for the Clark Fork River in Missoula. It will crest tomorrow at 8.5 feet, a foot over flood stage. It will remain between 8 and 8.5 feet through the middle of next week.
A line of showers is moving across south central and east central Montana.
The three-day holiday weekend looks great with a warming trend. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s Saturday, warming to the 40s Sunday and the 40s and 50s Monday. Highs in the 60s Saturday upper 60s and 70s Sunday and the 70s to around 80 Monday.
The cold front is exiting eastern Montana. We've had gusty winds behind it, with gusts into the 60s mph around Cut Bank. The winds will diminish tonight.
Highs pressure will build into the state just in time for the Memorial Day holiday weekend. It should stay dry next week with a warming trend.
Lows in the 30s and 40s through Sunday and then the 40s and 50s. Highs in the 60s and 70s this weekend and the 70s and 80s next week. A few places may see the mercury rise in the lower 90s.
Follow me on Facebook for weather updates, and be sure to catch my full forecast on ABC FOX Montana at 5, 6, 9 & 10.