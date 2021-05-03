Temperatures were cooler than normal through the evening with 50s to around 60 across Montana. They will fall through the 50s to the upper 40s this evening and then to the 30s to lower 40s for lows.
A few evening isolated sprinkles and showers across northwest and north central Montana. A weak storm system will bring a few showers this evening to northern Montana and then to all of the state later tonight and Tuesday. It will be a weak storm system.
High pressure will then build into the region, bringing some pretty cold temperatures Wednesday morning. A mini warming trend then begins with the warmest day on Thursday.
A stronger cold front will bring a better chance of showers and thundershowers Thursday night and Friday. As a large upper-level storm system develops, widespread low elevation rain and mountain snow will be possible this weekend.
Rainfall of a half to one and a half inches will be possible across central Montana with up to six inches of snow or more in the mountains.
Lows in the 30s to lower 40s, dropping to the upper 20s and 30s mid-week before rising again later this week. Highs in the 60s Tuesday, the 60s to around 70 Wednesday and in the 70s Thursday.
Highs then go well below normal by the weekend with highs in the 40s in central and eastern Montana and the 50s west of the divide.
Following me on Facebook for weather updates, and be sure to catch my full forecast on ABC FOX Montana at 5, 6, 9 & 10.