We are still expecting some much-needed rain and mountain snow Friday through the weekend. A half to one and a half inches are possible. It looks like the best chances of seeing the heaviest rainfall extends from Bozeman and Livingston northeast to Lewistown. More than six inches of snow are possible in the mountains.
This evening we have some isolated showers moving across the state. Temperatures are in the 50s and lower 60s and will be lowering to the 40s to lower 50s throughout the evening with lows down into the upper 20s and 30s. A weak storm system is moving across Montana. It will bring a few sprinkles and showers, lingering Wednesday across eastern Montana.
A big warming trend Wednesday and Thursday when temperatures will warm to well above normal. A stronger storm system will move into the region Friday with a cold upper-level lows by the weekend. That will make temperatures plummet to well below normal. Widespread rain and mountain snow will be possible.
This will linger into Monday. Lows in the upper 20s and 30s, warming to the 30s and 40s before falling again this weekend and early next week. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s central and east to the mid to upper 60s west of the divide on Wednesday.
Highs in the 70s to lower 80s Thursday. Highs will drop to the 40s and 50s this weekend before warming again next week.
