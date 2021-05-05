We are still looking at a major storm system to impact Montana Friday through the weekend.
It now appears the widespread rain and mountain snow will impact mainly central and eastern Montana with less precipitation west of the divide. A swatch from Bozeman to Lewistown to Glendive and Glasgow will see a half to one and a half inches.
Temperatures early evening were in the upper 40s and 50s east and central to the 60s from Helena and Bozeman west across the divide.
An exiting storm system will bring an end to some isolated showers across eastern Montana. We will see clear to partly cloudy skies through Thursday.
Warmer and breezy Thursday, increasing fire concerns across central and eastern Montana.
A cold front will move into the state tomorrow night and Friday. It will bring a few showers and thundershowers.
By Friday night and this weekend, a large and cold upper level low will develop over the region. That means the best chance for beneficial and widespread rain and snow will be east of the divide. The showers will linger across central Montana into Monday.
Temperatures will be well above normal Thursday fall to well below normal for the weekend. Lows in the 40s to around 50 Thursday morning, falling to the 30s to lower 40s this weekend and early next week.
Highs in the 70s east and the lower 80s west Thursday, dropping to the 40s east and 50s west this weekend. Highs will warm back to the 60s to around 70 by Wednesday of next week.
