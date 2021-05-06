Temperatures in the early evening were in the 60s and low 70s east of the divide to the lower 80s west of the divide around Missoula.
We are still expecting a widespread rain event Friday through the weekend, mainly across central and eastern Montana. There are flood concern in the burn area of the Bridger foothills near Bozeman. Heavy rain is possible there.
High pressure brought warmer air into Montana, with it being the warmest thus far this year west of the divide.
A cold front will move into the region later tonight and tomorrow. A few showers later tonight west of the divide. A chance of showers and thundershowers Friday, especially across central Montana.
A cold upper-level storm will develop and bring widespread rain to central and eastern Montana Friday night into Sunday and even lingering into Monday. This is great news considering the extreme drought. Up to three quarters of an inch, with a few places receiving more than an inch. Snow in the mountains.
Lows in the 40s to lower 50s Friday morning, falling to the 30s and lower 40s this weekend.
Some freezing mornings are possible next week in southwest Montana, around Butte and Bozeman. Highs in the 50s west of the divide Friday with 60s east of the divide.
Highs in the 40s and lower 50s this weekend, warming back to the 60s to around 70 the latter part of the week.
